$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.75 billion. Post posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Post by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POST stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.