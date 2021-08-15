$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.64. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,352,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

