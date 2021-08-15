$11.97 Million in Sales Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to post $11.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $44.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.26 million to $44.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.53 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

INDI stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $17,182,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

