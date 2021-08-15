1,138 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $349,652,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $291.52 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 824,552 shares of company stock worth $207,140,175. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

