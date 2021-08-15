119,604 Shares in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Bought by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. U.S. Global Investors accounts for 1.5% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.79% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GROW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at $42,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at $1,315,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 67.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.32. 70,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,978. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

