$13.36 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to announce $13.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $13.71 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $10.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $50.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $77.45 million, with estimates ranging from $74.28 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ LUNG traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. 326,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,427. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,318.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $968,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,586,797 shares of company stock worth $97,183,211. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

