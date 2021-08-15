$13.38 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will report sales of $13.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.65 million and the highest is $14.10 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $4.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $51.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $52.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 223,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 90,642 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.