16,847 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $164,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 69.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $322,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $377.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.22. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.