$199.45 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce sales of $199.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.80 million and the lowest is $188.02 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $172.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $780.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.89 million to $808.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $835.11 million, with estimates ranging from $789.32 million to $892.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 620,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,639. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

