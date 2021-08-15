1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ONEM. Truist lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.81.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

