1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Up 5.8%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. 1,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 290,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIBS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 1stdibs.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

