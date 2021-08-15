$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WLTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

WLTW stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,431. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.20. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,132 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

