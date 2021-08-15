$2.48 EPS Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 391.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,496,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,963,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,583. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

