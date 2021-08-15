$2.48 EPS Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 391.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,496,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,963,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,583. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.