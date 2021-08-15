2,000 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

ACWI opened at $103.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.23.

