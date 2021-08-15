218,567 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 218,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,966,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIM opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

