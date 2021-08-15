22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.82 million, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.80. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 267.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 122.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 470.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $2,420,000. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.