25,277 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,277 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

BBVA opened at $6.87 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

