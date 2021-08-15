$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post sales of $3.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.31 billion and the lowest is $3.59 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $14.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

