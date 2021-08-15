3,259 Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
FARO stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.89 and a 52-week high of $97.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.35.
FARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
FARO Technologies Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
