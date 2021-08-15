3,259 Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

FARO stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.89 and a 52-week high of $97.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.35.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

