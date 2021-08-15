$35.75 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce sales of $35.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.63 million and the highest is $35.88 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $137.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $137.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $154.15 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $154.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,528. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.