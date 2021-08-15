$35.75 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce sales of $35.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.63 million and the highest is $35.88 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $137.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $137.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $154.15 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $154.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,528. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.