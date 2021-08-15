$38.82 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report sales of $38.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.60 million. Vericel posted sales of $32.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $170.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.67 million to $170.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.22 million, with estimates ranging from $202.93 million to $239.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 193,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,074. Vericel has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.51 and a beta of 2.09.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.