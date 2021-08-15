3,891 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,405,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of EPR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

