3M (NYSE:MMM) Insider Jeffrey R. Lavers Sells 6,025 Shares

3M (NYSE:MMM) insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MMM opened at $200.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

