3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 0.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,071,196,000 after acquiring an additional 265,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,224. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

