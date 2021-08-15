$4.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post earnings per share of $4.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.22 and the lowest is $3.65. Biogen reported earnings per share of $8.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $20.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $25.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $342.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $87,957,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

