4,450 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,068. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.