44,695 Shares in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of PlayAGS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGS. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $7.45 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.92.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

