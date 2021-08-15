4Thought Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP stock remained flat at $$24.58 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 138,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

