4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 409 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,087. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $61.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.67.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

