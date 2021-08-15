$8.14 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report sales of $8.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the lowest is $8.07 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $9.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $44.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $952.09 million, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.