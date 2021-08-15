$94.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce $94.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.73 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $93.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $381.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.38 million to $382.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $386.85 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $395.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

