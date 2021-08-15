Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ARL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.42 ($25.20).

ETR:ARL opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Friday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1-year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

