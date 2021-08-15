ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 936.20% and a negative net margin of 2,076.70%.

OTCMKTS:ABVC opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. ABVC BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505 for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.