ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $83.38 on Friday. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

