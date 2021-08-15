Acumen Capital Trims Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Target Price to C$5.25

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective lowered by Acumen Capital to C$5.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Computer Modelling Group to a market perform rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

TSE CMG opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.74. The stock has a market cap of C$309.90 million and a P/E ratio of 14.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

