Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 1st

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of PEO stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $77,403.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,367.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

