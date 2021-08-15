Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) shares dropped 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 27,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 808,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

AGRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $88,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

