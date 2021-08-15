Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) shares dropped 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 27,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 808,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
AGRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.33.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $88,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.