adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €340.00 ($400.00) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €315.81 ($371.54).

ADS stock opened at €319.30 ($375.65) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €307.66. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

