Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

WMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:WMS opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

