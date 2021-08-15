Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,372 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $46,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $143.18. 1,908,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

