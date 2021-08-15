Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 125.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $44,065,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $9.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.10. The company had a trading volume of 520,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,629. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

