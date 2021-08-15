Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:AOIFF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. Africa Oil has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

