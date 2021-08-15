Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $77.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

AEM stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

