Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Ainos stock remained flat at $$0.95 during trading hours on Friday. Ainos has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.

