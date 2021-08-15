Airbloc (ABL) Achieves Market Cap of $8.62 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $17,376.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 63.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Airbloc Coin Profile

ABL is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

