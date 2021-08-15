Airbloc (ABL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,606.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $7.72 million and $15,606.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00057520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00868329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00104419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043943 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.