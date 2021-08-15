Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Airbus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.16.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.86.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

