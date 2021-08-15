Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $14.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

AGI opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 205,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

