Algoma Central Co. (ALC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE ALC opened at C$16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$640.73 million and a PE ratio of 10.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.34. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.26. On average, research analysts forecast that Algoma Central will post 1.4971098 EPS for the current year.

Separately, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Central in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.