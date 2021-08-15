Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE ALC opened at C$16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$640.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.34. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$17.54.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.26. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Central will post 1.4971098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Central in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

